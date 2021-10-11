RARE

SuperRare is a marketplace to collect and trade unique, single-edition digital artworks. Each artwork is authentically created by an artist in the network, and tokenized as a crypto-collectible digital item that you can own and trade.

幣種名稱RARE

排名No.540

市值$0.00

完全稀釋市值$0.00

市場佔有率%

交易額/市值（24小時）1.10%

流通供應量834,882,411.6752108

最大供應量1,000,000,000

總供應量1,000,000,000

流通率0.8348%

發行日期--

資產首次發行價格--

歷史最高價3.7891566628107833,2021-10-11

最低價0.04631580336761331,2025-03-04

所屬公鏈ETH

所屬板塊

社媒

etfindex:mc_etfindex_source免責聲明：數據由 cmc 提供，不作爲投資決策參考。

RARE/USDC
SuperRare
----
--
24h 最高價
--
24h 最低價
--
24h 成交量 (RARE)
--
24h 成交額 (USDC)
--
