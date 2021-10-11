SuperRare is a marketplace to collect and trade unique, single-edition digital artworks. Each artwork is authentically created by an artist in the network, and tokenized as a crypto-collectible digital item that you can own and trade.
幣種名稱RARE
排名No.540
市值$0.00
完全稀釋市值$0.00
市場佔有率%
交易額/市值（24小時）1.10%
流通供應量834,882,411.6752108
最大供應量1,000,000,000
總供應量1,000,000,000
流通率0.8348%
發行日期--
資產首次發行價格--
歷史最高價3.7891566628107833,2021-10-11
最低價0.04631580336761331,2025-03-04
所屬公鏈ETH
所屬板塊
社媒
