ACH

Founded in Singapore in 2018, Alchemy Pay (ACH) is a payment solutions provider that seamlessly connects fiat and crypto economies for global consumers, merchants, developers, and institutions. It provides online and offline merchants with convenient acceptance of both fiat and crypto, enables easy onboarding to blockchain ecosystems, and makes web3 services highly accessible. Today, Alchemy Pay is supported in over 70 countries with 300 payment channels, has touchpoints with more than 2 million merchants through partnerships with industry leaders such as Binance, Shopify, NIUM, and QFPay. Alchemy Pay’s token, ACH, is an ERC20 native to the Ethereum blockchain.

幣種名稱ACH

排名No.197

市值$0.00

完全稀釋市值$0.00

市場佔有率%

交易額/市值（24小時）0.25%

流通供應量9,063,008,932.099236

最大供應量10,000,000,000

總供應量9,999,999,999.999989

流通率0.9063%

發行日期2020-09-07 00:00:00

資產首次發行價格--

歷史最高價0.19750365,2021-08-06

最低價0.00133775,2021-07-20

所屬公鏈ETH

所屬板塊

社媒

etfindex:mc_etfindex_source免責聲明：數據由 cmc 提供，不作爲投資決策參考。