今天 The dev is an Ape (APEDEV) 的实时价格为 0 USD 。目前其市值为 $ 20.56K USD 。APEDEV 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。 The dev is an Ape 的主要市场表现： - 24 小时交易量为 $ 27.32 USD - The dev is an Ape 当天价格变化为 +2.28% - 其循环供应量为 999.85M USD

The dev is an Ape (APEDEV) 价格表现 USD

今天内，The dev is an Ape 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。

在过去30天内，The dev is an Ape 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。

在过去60天内，The dev is an Ape 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。

在过去90天内，The dev is an Ape 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。

时间段 涨跌幅 (USD) 涨跌幅 (%) 今日 $ 0 +2.28% 30天 $ 0 -20.11% 60天 $ 0 -52.02% 90天 $ 0 --

The dev is an Ape (APEDEV) 价格分析

The dev is an Ape 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：

24H最低价 $ 0$ 0 $ 0 24H最高价 $ 0$ 0 $ 0 历史最高 $ 0.00101993$ 0.00101993 $ 0.00101993 涨跌幅（1H） -- 涨跌幅（1D） +2.28% 漲跌幅（7D） -13.72%

The dev is an Ape (APEDEV) 市场信息

深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：