Solayer USD（SUSD）信息

sUSD is the first ever yield-bearing stablecoin on Solana that is pegged to the U.S. dollar and backed by U.S. Treasury Bills (T-bills). This ensures that sUSD maintains a 1:1 peg with the U.S. dollar while simultaneously generating a 4% yield through T-bills, one of the safest short-term government debt instruments.

By serving as a reference implementation for the token 2022 interest-bearing extension, sUSD reinforces the stability of its 1:1 USD peg. The sUSD pool makes yield generation more accessible and efficient for the stablecoin ecosystem.

The interest on sUSD is distributed through automatic balance updates, allowing users to accumulate an annual yield of approximately 4% based on T-bill yield simply by holding sUSD. The underlying USD value of sUSD holding can be redeemed any time via the Solayer dashboard.