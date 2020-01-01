ShibaPoconk（CONK）代币经济学
ShibaPoCONK, popularly known as CONK, is a cryptoasset that took the Fantom Opera network by storm in early 2023 and is a uniquely innovative project that began as nothing more than a silly memecoin, but quickly garnered a passionate community of die-hard believers during its Liquidity Generation Event.
During the longest bear market the cryptocurrency industry has ever experienced, CONK became a shining light that sparked a sense of hope and reassurance at a time when all of us were feeling nothing but fear and doubt. Before even having launched officially, ShibaPoCONK was met with such unwavering support from an entire community right from the get-go, which was a testament to CONK’s potential for growth and success.
The people behind ShibaPoCONK are the community members themselves; CONKers. With no central authoritative entity, the CONK community is a diverse group of individuals from all over the world, united by their love for Web3 technology and its potential application in all aspects of business and life.
With autonomy at its core, the CONK community take it upon themselves to drive the project forward, contributing their skills and expertise in developing the website, creating marketing materials, and even organising their own events. Their passion for the project is a reflection of what CONK fundamentally represents; a gold-standard in a decentralised, permissionless and self-sustaining way of life. ShibaPoCONK is for the culture, and for the people.
From its humble beginnings as a DeFi token experiment, ShibaPoCONK has grown into a thriving community of Web3 enthusiasts. The project has set its sights on creating the CONK World, a virtual hub for Web3 professionals, artists, and creatives. Within the CONK world, $CONK tokens will continue to be used as a means of payment, and ShibaPoCONKs offical collection of NFTs will be used intrinsically at the forefront of every interaction within the CONK World, essentially serving as membership passes or tic
ShibaPoconk（CONK）代币经济学和价格数据分析
快速了解 ShibaPoconk（CONK）的代币经济数据，包括市值、供应量、FDV 和历史价格，帮助您轻松掌握币种现状与市场表现。
ShibaPoconk（CONK）代币经济模型：关键指标与应用场景
了解 ShibaPoconk（CONK）的代币经济模型，对于分析其长期价值、可持续性和发展潜力至关重要。
关键代币经济指标及其计算方式：
总供应量（Total Supply）：
已创建或将要创建的 CONK 代币的最大数量。
流通供应量（Circulating Supply）：
当前市场上可供交易和公众持有的代币数量。
最大供应量（Max Supply）：
CONK 代币可能存在的总数量上限。
完全稀释估值（FDV）：
当前价格 × 最大供应量，预测所有代币完全流通时的总市值。
通胀率（Inflation Rate）：
反映新代币发行的速度，影响稀缺性及长期价格走势。
为什么这些代币经济指标对交易者很重要？
流通供应量高 = 流动性强。
最大供应量有限 + 低通胀率 = 具备长期价格上涨潜力。
代币分配透明 = 增强项目信任度，降低中心化风险。
FDV 高而当前市值低 = 可能存在高估风险的信号。
现在您已经了解了 CONK 代币经济模型的功能，赶快查看 CONK 代币的实时价格吧！
