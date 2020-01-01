Oink（OINK）信息

Oink is pioneering the world’s first Agentic Social Layer, an innovative application of agentic social graphs that redefines how people engage with fictional universes. These AI Agents aren’t just part of the story—they are the story, evolving dynamically and interacting with the community in real time.

By combining AI-powered social interactions with traditional storytelling methods like animated videos and short-form content, Oink creates a living, evolving world where characters develop, relationships shift, and the narrative unfolds organically.