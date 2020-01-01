IXO（IXO）信息

IXO is the layer-1 token of the Internet of Impacts of inter-connected networks, powered by IXO Protocol blockchains, that provides foundational infrastructure for the Spatial Web. These networks enable dynamic digital twin domains of people, organisations, physical infrastructure, financial capital, AI and data to be more intelligently coordinated, financed, verified, governed, and informed, with the mission of generating sustainable social, environmental, economic, and climate Impacts, at an Internet-scale. Solutions are already being deployed through this Spatial Web in domains such as clean energy transition, disease prevention, youth employment, education, autonomous AI, and supply-chain optimisation.