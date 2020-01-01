FAYA（FAYA）信息

Faya is a cryptocurrency that aims to prioritize donation for the health and smile of the world's children.This means making the dream and wish of a sick child into a tangible and transparent reality in helping all sick, orphaned and poor children in the world so that every child has a share in smiling and good health.

Faya Smart Contract is Audited by the leading Auditing Company QuillAudits, and Faya contract get a very high rate (99.9%). https://www.quillaudits.com/leaderboard/faya-world

Faya Token are locked by "Team Finance" a product by TrustSwap. 10% of the supply is in PancakeSwap exchange and it is locked for 5 years. 90% of the supply is also locked for 5 years as Vesting to all Faya department wallets, and it unlock about 1.5% monthly.