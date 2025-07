Digicoin(DIGI)信息

Digicoin (Digi) is a cryptocurrency built on the Solana blockchain, designed to meet the global demand for a scalable, secure, and efficient digital currency. With a total supply of 19.99 trillion coins, Digicoin aims to provide a solution that can support both high-volume transactions and microtransactions across various industries, enhancing digital payments and bridging the gap between traditional financial systems and the blockchain ecosystem.