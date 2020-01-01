Attention（ATTN）信息

ATTN (Attention Token) is a memecoin focused on rewarding real engagement in the crypto space. Built around the idea of “Proof of Attention,” it incentivizes users for contributions like analyzing trends, summarizing threads, or sharing useful content. While not officially part of Giverep, ATTN works in alignment with it to track and reward meaningful activity. Instead of relying on hype, ATTN uses behavioral on-chain data and social graphs to support a fair and transparent distribution model. The goal is to move beyond speculation and build a system where attention has measurable value.