mexc
Thị trườngMua CryptoSpot
HOT
FuturesM-Day Futures

Giao dịch

Mobile
Quét và tải xuống để tận hưởng trải nghiệm giao dịch mượt mà với MEXC App
Không thể tải xuống?
Phiên bản WindowsXem thêm

Raydium

RAY/USDT
----
--
Giá cao nhất 24h
0.0000
Giá thấp nhất 24h
0.0000
Vol 24h (RAY)
0.00
Số tiền 24h (USDT)
0.00
Giá cao nhất 24h
0.0000
Giá thấp nhất 24h
0.0000
Vol 24h (RAY)
0.00
Số tiền 24h (USDT)
0.00
K-Line
Thông tin Token
Loading..
Bản thường
TradingView
Độ sâu
RAY
Raydium (RAY) is an Automatic Market Maker built on Solana and Serum. Similar to Sushi, users can add assets to a liquidity pool. The difference is that assets in the liquidity pool are converted to limit orders and placed on the Serum orderbook for everyone to trade against. This has the advantages of:1) having a standard orderbook and trading interface; 2) having shared liquidity across the serum orderbook so that serum users can interact with the liquidity as well as Raydium users being able to take advantage of Serum's existing liquidity; 3) built on Solana, Raydium enables much faster transactions, significantly lower fees, and enhanced scalability Raydium is strived to be the go-to platform for new token projects launching on Solana, where users can access liquidity upon launch,with opportunities to immediately earn additional yield by providing liquidity to new pools.
Tổng quan
Tên token
RAY
Thời gian phát hành
--
Link liên quan
Giá phát hành
--
Tổng cung lưu hành
555,000,000
Sổ lệnh
0.0001
0.0001
0.001
0.01
0.1

Giá(USDT)

(RAY)

(USDT)

0.0000$0.00
Giao dịch mới nhất
Số lượng()
Giá()
Số lượng()
Thời gian
Spot
5X-X Futures
Spot
5X-X Futures
Maker 0.00% / Taker 0.00%
HOT
Mua vào RAY
Bán ra RAY
Limit
Market
Chuyển quỹ
Mua với
USD
Khả dụng-- USDT
Giá mua vàoUSDT
Số lượngRAY
TổngUSDT
Khả dụng-- RAY
Giá bán raUSDT
Số lượngRAY
TổngUSDT
Lệnh hiện tại (0)
Lịch sử đặt lệnh
Giao dịch đã hoàn thành
Vị thế hiện tại (0)
Lệnh hiện tại (0)
Lịch sử đặt lệnh
Giao dịch đã hoàn thành
Vị thế hiện tại (0)
Cặp giao dịch
Thời gian
Loại
Phương hướng
Tất cả
Mua
Bán
Giá
Số lượng
Số tiền của lệnh
Đã giao dịch
Điều kiện kích hoạt
Hủy toàn bộ
Tất cả
Lệnh giới hạn
Stop-limit
Post only
Mạng ổn định
Tài liệu API
Tài liệu API
Social Media
Gửi yêu cầu
Gửi yêu cầu
CSKH trực tuyến
CSKH trực tuyến
Loading...