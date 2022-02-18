mexc
Thị trườngMua CryptoGiao dịchmexcFuturesEarnmexcETF2022 WCFC
Mobile
Quét tải xuống để có trải nghiệm giao dịch mượt mà với ứng dụng MEXC
Không thể tải xuống?
Phiên bản WindowsXem thêm
Tiếng ViệtUSD
Blocksport
BSPT/USDT
0.00063-5.97%
$0.00
Giá cao nhất 24h
0.00068
Giá thấp nhất 24h
0.00062
Vol 24h (BSPT)
38.14M
Số tiền 24h (USDT)
25.09K
Giá cao nhất 24h
0.00068
Giá thấp nhất 24h
0.00062
Vol 24h (BSPT)
38.14M
Số tiền 24h (USDT)
25.09K
K-Line
Thông tin Token
Bản thường
TradingView
Độ sâu
Loading..
BSPT
Blocksport to launch a NFT platform to bring clubs, fans and sponsors closer together. The state-of-the-art NFT platform provides features like NFT and fan token issuance, auction, bidding as well as NFT mining. Blocksport aims to build a sports ecology for Sports enthusiasts that integrates games, sports NFTs, and fan community management. NFTs Blocksport launches the unique NFTs of sports assets such as Collectible Cards, Memorabilia, Video, Picture, Merchandise, Skins, which can be permanently collected by fans. Fan Token Offering Blocksport cooperates with world-renowned clubs to issue fan tokens for these cooperative clubs. Fans holding fan tokens can participate and influence club-related important decision. Staking The Blocksport NFT platform integrates BSPT, star card NFT and fan tokens into DeFi games, and enhances fans interaction through the «play and earn» mode.
Tổng quan
Tên token
BSPT
Thời gian phát hành
--
Link liên quan
Giá phát hành
--
Tổng cung lưu hành
1,000,000,000
Số lệnh
0.00001
0.00001
0.0001
0.001
0.01

Giá(USDT)

(BSPT)

(USDT)

0.00063$0.00
Giao dịch mới nhất
Số tiền(BSPT)
Giá(USDT)
Số tiền(BSPT)
Thời gian
Spot
5X-X Futures
ETF
Giao dịch Grid
Chuyển quỹ
Mua với
USD
Mua vào BSPT
Bán ra BSPT
Limit
Giá thị trường
Khả dụng-- USDT
Nạp
Giá mua vàoUSDT
Số lượngBSPT
TổngUSDT
Khả dụng-- BSPT
Nạp
Giá bán raUSDT
Số lượngBSPT
TổngUSDT
Lệnh chờ (0)
Lịch sử đặt lệnh
Giao dịch đã hoàn thành
Vị thế hiện tại (0)
Cặp giao dịch
Thời gian
Loại
Xu hướng
Tất cả
Mua
Bán
Giá
Số lượng
Đã giao dịch
Tổng
Giá kích hoạt
Hủy toàn bộ
Tất cả
Lệnh giới hạn
Stop-limit
Post only
Tài liệu API
Tài liệu API
Social Media
Gửi yêu cầu
Gửi yêu cầu
Dịch vụ khách hàng trực tuyến
Dịch vụ khách hàng trực tuyến

© 2022 MEXC.COM

MEXC Global
Đầu tư hiệu quả tại MEXC
Về chúng tôi
Giới thiệu MEXC
Thỏa thuận và chính sách bảo mật
Tuyên bố rủi ro
Học viện
Thông báo
App Publisher
MEXC Blog
Sản phẩm
Launchpad
Kickstarter
MX-Defi
Dịch vụ
Tải xuống APP
Phí giao dịch
Đặc quyền VIP
Giới thiệu
Affiliate
MEXC Pioneer
Đăng ký niêm yết token
Đăng ký thương gia OTC
Hỗ trợ
Cơ chế dịch vụ
Tài liệu API
Kênh xác minh chính thức
Yêu cầu hỗ trợ thực thi pháp luật
Trung tâm trợ giúp
Hợp tác kinh doanh
Hợp tác thể chế
Hợp tác truyền thông
Gửi yêu cầu
Khiếu nại và đề xuất
Kiến nghị sản phẩm
Làm thế nào để mua
Thông tin Crypto
Giá Crypto
Cộng đồng

© 2022 MEXC.COM