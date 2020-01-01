Bancor is an on-chain liquidity protocol that enables automated, decentralized exchange on Ethereum and across blockchains. The protocol is made up of a series of smart contracts that are designed to pool liquidity and perform peer-to-contract trades in a single transaction with no counterparty. Users stake BNT in automated market makers in exchange for trading fees, BNT staking rewards and voting rights in the Bancor DAO. Bancor has processed more than $2 billion in trade volume across thousands of tokens, with millions in fees generated by stakers.