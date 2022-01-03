mexc
MarketSpot
HOT
FuturesFutures M-DayETFs

Trade

Mobile
Scan to download and experience seamless trading on the MEXC App
Can't download?
Windows ClientView More

ZURRENCY

ZURR/USDT
5.052--
$0.00
24h High
5.529
24h Low
5.041
24h Volume (ZURR)
8.15K
24h Amount (USDT)
43.41K
24h High
5.529
24h Low
5.041
24h Volume (ZURR)
8.15K
24h Amount (USDT)
43.41K
K-Line
Token Info
Loading..
Original
TradingView
Depth
ZURR
$ZURRENCY is the squishy fungible airdrop for anyone that minted ZORBS. This project is not affiliated with Zora, and is an unofficial derivative.
Overview
Name
ZURR
Issue Time
--
Related Links
Issue Price
--
Max Supply
56,741
Order Book
0.001
0.001
0.01
0.1
1

Price(USDT)

(ZURR)

(USDT)

5.052$0.00
Market Trades
Amount()
Price()
Amount()
Time
Spot
5X-X Futures
ETF
Spot
5X-X Futures
ETF
Maker 0.00% / Taker 0.00%
HOT
Buy ZURR
Sell ZURR
Limit
Market
Transfer
Buy with
USD
Available -- USDT
PriceUSDT
AmountZURR
TotalUSDT
Available -- ZURR
PriceUSDT
AmountZURR
TotalUSDT
Open Orders (0)
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
Open Orders (0)
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
Trading Pair
Date
Type
Side
All
Buy
Sell
Price
Quantity
Order Amount
Filled
Trigger Conditions
Cancel all
All
Limit order
Stop-limit
Post only
Network Stable
API Documentation
API Documentation
Social Media
Submit a Request
Submit a Request
Online Customer Service
Online Customer Service