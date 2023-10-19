SUI

Sui is a first-of-its-kind Layer 1 blockchain and smart contract platform designed from the bottom up to make digital asset ownership fast, private, secure, and accessible to everyone. Its object-centric model, based on the Move programming language, enables parallel execution, sub-second finality, and rich on-chain assets. With horizontally scalable processing and storage, Sui supports a wide range of applications with unrivaled speed at low cost. Sui is a step-function advancement in blockchain and a platform on which creators and developers can build amazing, user-friendly experiences.

Ім'яSUI

РейтингNo.13

Ринкова капіталізація$0.00

Повністю розведена ринкова капіталізація$0.00

Ринкова частка0.0029%

Обсяг торгівлі / ринкова капіталізація (24 год)16.66%

Циркуляційна пропозиція3,396,671,135.3644433

Максимальна пропозиція10,000,000,000

Загальна пропозиція10,000,000,000

Коефіцієнт циркуляції0.3396%

Дата випуску--

Ціна, за якою актив було випущено вперше--

Історичний максимум5.351851996195496,2025-01-06

Найнижча ціна0.36434978773897353,2023-10-19

Публічний блокчейнSUI

ОписSui is a first-of-its-kind Layer 1 blockchain and smart contract platform designed from the bottom up to make digital asset ownership fast, private, secure, and accessible to everyone. Its object-centric model, based on the Move programming language, enables parallel execution, sub-second finality, and rich on-chain assets. With horizontally scalable processing and storage, Sui supports a wide range of applications with unrivaled speed at low cost. Sui is a step-function advancement in blockchain and a platform on which creators and developers can build amazing, user-friendly experiences.

Сектор

Соціальні мережі

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceВідмова від відповідальності: дані надані cmc і не повинні розглядатися як інвестиційна порада.