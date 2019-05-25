mexc
РинкиСпот
В тренді
Ф'ючерсиM-Day - Ф'ючерси

Почати торгівлю

Mobile
Відскануйте, щоб завантажити додаток MEXC для зручної торгівлі
Не можете завантажити?
Клієнт WindowsДокладніше

ChainX

PCX/USDT
0.09607--
$0.00
Макс 24г
0.09999
Мін 24г
0.08908
Обсяг 24г (PCX)
224.94K
Сума за 24 г (USDT)
21.15K
Макс 24г
0.09999
Мін 24г
0.08908
Обсяг 24г (PCX)
224.94K
Сума за 24 г (USDT)
21.15K
Графік K-Line
Інформація про токен
Loading..
Базова
TradingView
Глибина
PCX
ChainX is a PoS consensus network developed on the Substrate framework. At present, the annualized rate of POS is about 60%. It is widely referred to as "Substrate's First Chain", and will become a Polkadot Parachain. The mainnet was released on May 25, 2019. As the first mainnet project, ChainX will build an asset gateway for the Polkadot Ecology. It has completed the BTC cross-chain and will gradually complete cross-chains for ETH, DOT, FIL, EOS and other assets. Chainx has also built the first Bitcoin smart contract platform, which provides a foundation for BTC-based Defi, stablecoin, Dapp and other applications.
Огляд
Ім'я
PCX
Час випуску
2019-05-25 00:00:00
Пов'язані посилання
Ціна випуску
--
Макс. пропозиція
21,000,000
Книга ордерів
0.00001
0.00001
0.0001
0.001
0.01

Ціна(USDT)

(PCX)

(USDT)

0.09607$0.00
Угоди на ринку
Сума()
Ціна()
Сума()
Час
Спотова
5X-X Ф'ючерси
Спотова
5X-X Ф'ючерси
Мейкер 0.00% / Тейкер 0.00%
В тренді
Купити PCX
Продати PCX
Ліміт
Ринок
Переказ
Купити за допомогою
USD
Доступно-- USDT
ЦінаUSDT
СумаPCX
ВсьогоUSDT
Доступно-- PCX
ЦінаUSDT
СумаPCX
ВсьогоUSDT
Відкриті ордери (0)
Історія ордерів
Історія транзакцій
Відкриті позиції (0)
Відкриті ордери (0)
Історія ордерів
Історія транзакцій
Відкриті позиції (0)
Торгова пара
Дата
Тип
Сторона
Всі
Купити
Продати
Ціна
Кількість
Сума ордеру
Заповнено
Умови тригеру
Скасувати все
Всі
Лімітний ордер
Стоп-ліміт
Тільки розміщення
Мережа стабільна
Документи API
Документи API
Соцмережі
Надіслати запит
Надіслати запит
Онлайн-підтримка клієнтів
Онлайн-підтримка клієнтів
Loading...