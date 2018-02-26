mexc
Ontology Token

ONT/USDT
0.1892--
$0.00
24h High
0.1935
24h Low
0.1844
24h Volume (ONT)
3.32M
24h Amount (USDT)
625.82K
ONT
Ontology is a new high-performance public blockchain project & a distributed trust collaboration platform. Ontology provides new high-performance public blockchains that include a series of complete distributed ledgers and smart contract systems. Ontology blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. Ontology supports collaboration amongst chain networks with its various protocol groups. Ontology will constantly provide common modules on the underlying infrastructure for different kinds of distributed scenarios, such as those for the distributed digital identity framework, distributed data exchange protocol, and so on. Based on specific scenario requirements, Ontology will continue to develop new common modules.
Overview
Name
ONT
Issue Time
2018-02-26 00:00:00
Related Links
Issue Price
0.2 USDT
Max Supply
1,000,000,000
