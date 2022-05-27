mexc
MarketSpot
HOT
FuturesFutures M-DayETFs

Trade

Mobile
Scan to download and experience seamless trading on the MEXC App
Can't download?
Windows ClientView More

CPUcoin

CPU/USDT
0.023489--
$0.00
24h High
0.023511
24h Low
0.019834
24h Volume (CPU)
2.19M
24h Amount (USDT)
44.69K
Countdown
00:00:00:00
24h High
0.023511
24h Low
0.019834
24h Volume (CPU)
2.19M
24h Amount (USDT)
44.69K
Countdown
00:00:00:00
K-Line
Token Info
Loading..
Original
TradingView
Depth
CPU
The decentralized Computing Global Network that runs on all major OS’s powering just-in-time dServices for Web 2.0 / 3.0. CPUcoin is powering Tweekit.io for Equilibrium.com and intends on launching High Definition NFT API's to enable viewing of over 400 filetypes of any size including wall-size images and HD Video Content. CPUcoin is in development on a new Mac OS Miner, and has shipped Windows and Linux Miners. Anyone can participate and earn free tokens by installing our Miner on their computer. Install your Miner now and earn even greater rewards by getting a subscription plan!
Overview
Name
CPU
Issue Time
--
Related Links
Issue Price
--
Max Supply
5,000,000,000
Order Book
0.000001
0.000001
0.00001
0.0001
0.001
0.01
0.1

Price(USDT)

(CPU)

(USDT)

0.023489$0.00
Market Trades
Amount()
Price()
Amount()
Time
Spot
5X-X Futures
ETF
Spot
5X-X Futures
ETF
Maker 0.00% / Taker 0.00%
HOT
Buy CPU
Sell CPU
Limit
Market
Transfer
Buy with
USD
Available -- USDT
PriceUSDT
AmountCPU
TotalUSDT
Available -- CPU
PriceUSDT
AmountCPU
TotalUSDT
Open Orders (0)
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
Open Orders (0)
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
Trading Pair
Date
Type
Side
All
Buy
Sell
Price
Quantity
Order Amount
Filled
Trigger Conditions
Cancel all
All
Limit order
Stop-limit
Post only
Network Stable
API Documentation
API Documentation
Social Media
Submit a Request
Submit a Request
Online Customer Service
Online Customer Service