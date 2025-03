BTC

Bitcoin is a digital asset and a payment system invented by Satoshi Nakamoto who published a related paper in 2008 and released it as open-source software in 2009. The system featured as peer-to-peer; users can transact directly without an intermediary.

Ім'яBTC

Макс. пропозиція19,833,096

Час випуску2008-11-01 00:00:00

Циркуляційна пропозиція19,833,096

Ціна випуску0.0025 USDT