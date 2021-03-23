mexc
PiyasaSpot
Öne Çıkan
Vadeli İşlemlerVadeli M-Day

Al-Sat

Mobile
Benzersiz Bir Alım Satım Deneyiminin Tadını Çıkarmak için MEXC Uygulamasını Hemen İndirin
İndiremiyor musunuz?
Windows İstemcisiDaha Fazla Görüntüle

Telos

TLOS/USDT
----
--
24 sa En Yüksek
0.00000
24 sa En Düşük
0.00000
24 sa Hacim (TLOS)
0.00
24 sa Hacim (USDT)
0.00
24 sa En Yüksek
0.00000
24 sa En Düşük
0.00000
24 sa Hacim (TLOS)
0.00
24 sa Hacim (USDT)
0.00
Mum Grafiği
Token Bilgisi
Loading..
Temel
TradingView
Derinlik
TLOS
Telos is the fastest and most cost-effective native blockchain available right now. A fully decentralized blockchain, network interactions & transactions are designed to be super-low cost and scalable. Mainnet has been operation for 2+ years, with over 100 dApps calling Telos home. According to blocktivity.info data, Telos is the most active blockchain on the planet. Telos is developed by a core team of 30+ members using an open-source codebase and has a leading on-chain governance system and an Ethereum Virtual Machine in development.
Genel Bakış
Kripto Adı
TLOS
Arz Tarihi
2021-03-23 00:00:00
İlgili Bağlantılar
Arz Fiyatı
--
Maksimum Arz
355,208,371
Emir Defteri
0.00001
0.00001
0.0001
0.001
0.01

Fiyat(USDT)

(TLOS)

(USDT)

0.00000$0.00
Piyasa İşlemleri
Miktar()
Fiyat()
Miktar()
Tarih
Spot
5X-X Vadeli İşlemler
Spot
5X-X Vadeli İşlemler
Piyasa Yapıcı 0.00% / Piyasa Alıcı 0.00%
Öne Çıkan
TLOS Al
TLOS Sat
Limit
Piyasa
Transfer
Alım birimi
USD
Kullanılabilir -- USDT
FiyatUSDT
MiktarTLOS
ToplamUSDT
Kullanılabilir -- TLOS
FiyatUSDT
MiktarTLOS
ToplamUSDT
Açık Emirler (0)
Emir Geçmişi
İşlem Geçmişi
Varlıklar (0)
Açık Emirler (0)
Emir Geçmişi
İşlem Geçmişi
Varlıklar (0)
İşlem Çifti
Tarih
Tip
Yön
Tümü
Al
Sat
Fiyat
Miktar
Emir Tutarı
Tamamlandı
Tetikleme Koşulu
Tümünü iptal et
Tümü
Limit Emir
Stop-limit
Yalnızca yayınla
Kararlı Ağ
API Belgeleri
API Belgeleri
Sosyal Medya
Talep Gönder
Talep Gönder
Çevrimiçi Canlı Destek
Çevrimiçi Canlı Destek
Loading...