ZIG | ZIG Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
ZIG Quick Project Information
With insane growth in the Crypto social trading landscape, Zignaly has set out on a mission to convert highly valued market opinions into actionable trades. Hence, the journey of “Tweets to Trades'' is now automated, backed by Zignaly’s wealth management protocol called Profit sharing. It allows Investors to find Expert Traders, who can manage their portfolio. This not only facilitates the Investors, but also allows Expert Traders to monetize on their skills with a highly lucrative performance based incentive mode called “success fee”, all while charging no upfront fee from the Investors.
Their utility token ZIG is the gateway to their one of it’s kind NFT insurance protocol which allows investors to insure their investment up to a certain drawdown percentage. This makes Zignaly much safer than any other social investment platform. Zignaly will also start accepting ZIG as a mode of payment for success fee, as well as providing trading fees rebate to the holders of the coin starting Q3 2021.You can find more information about ZIG history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
ZIG Token on MEXC
English name of the tokenZIG
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenZIG
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply2,000,000,000