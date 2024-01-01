mexc
Work X Quick Project Information

Work X is the first fully decentralized job economy without commercial middlemen. Minimal labor costs & optimal salaries: the future of work is peer-to-peer!
You can find more information about Work X history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.

WORK Token on MEXC

If you are looking to buy, trade or hold Work X (WORK) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade WORK on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy Work X or access MEXC WORK and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on Work X to gain higher income. Trade WORK futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenWORK
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenWORK
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply100,000,000
