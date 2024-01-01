UniLend | UFT Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
UniLend Quick Project Information
UniLend is a permission-less decentralized DeFi protocol that combines spot trading services and money markets with lending and borrowing services through smart contracts. In the money markets, the interest rates and collateralization ratio are based on supply, demand, and other market forces and borrowing limits are decided by liquidity in the trading pairs.You can find more information about UniLend history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
UFT Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold UniLend (UFT) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade UFT
on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy UniLend or access MEXC UFT and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on UniLend to gain higher income. Trade UFT futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenUFT
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenUFT
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply100,000,000