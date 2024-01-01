You can find more information about TYT history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog

Bounty Temple is the first of 100 P2E-Evolution games to launch on Orasis platform, the game also will be using a casual concept where everyone can enjoy the game without much effort, the model utilized in this game will also solve the sustainability issues in the existing P2E models, the project team have developed an unique proprietary AI algorithm that will ensure the token stability, also their product is designed to weather through the bear market.