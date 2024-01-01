TYT | TYT Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
TYT Quick Project Information
Bounty Temple is the first of 100 P2E-Evolution games to launch on Orasis platform, the game also will be using a casual concept where everyone can enjoy the game without much effort, the model utilized in this game will also solve the sustainability issues in the existing P2E models, the project team have developed an unique proprietary AI algorithm that will ensure the token stability, also their product is designed to weather through the bear market.You can find more information about TYT history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
TYT Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold TYT (TYT) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade TYT
on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy TYT or access MEXC TYT and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on TYT to gain higher income. Trade TYT futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenTYT
Withdrawal StatusWithdrawal is not available
Chinese name of the tokenTYT
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply48,000,000