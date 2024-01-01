You can find more information about SYS history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog

Syscoin is a Proof-of-Work blockchain, merged-mined with Bitcoin. At its base it is a dual-layered blockchain: the core is the Syscoin blockchain itself, and running in tandem with it is an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) layer called NEVM (Network-Enhanced Virtual Machine), which provides smart contract functionality.