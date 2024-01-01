SYS | SYS Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
SYS Quick Project Information
Syscoin is a Proof-of-Work blockchain, merged-mined with Bitcoin. At its base it is a dual-layered blockchain: the core is the Syscoin blockchain itself, and running in tandem with it is an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) layer called NEVM (Network-Enhanced Virtual Machine), which provides smart contract functionality.You can find more information about SYS history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
SYS Token on MEXC
English name of the tokenSYS
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenSYS
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply888,000,000