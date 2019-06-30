Super Zero Protocol | SERO Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
Super Zero Protocol Quick Project Information
SERO is a next-generation privacy blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the issuance of privacy coins and anonymous assets. Known as a private version of Ethereum, SERO uses zero-knowledge proofs, a cryptographic method that performs better than the one used by ZCash. With native anonymous transactions, SERO is the world's first true privacy platform for Decentralized Applications(DApps). SERO also employs the most advanced POW + POS consensus, which provides significantly better network security and performance than POW consensus-based blockchains.
The project is funded by former IDG co-founder Mr. Suyang Zhang, LD Capital and Quantum Investment Fund, and is currently collaborating with major mining pools such as F2Pool.You can find more information about Super Zero Protocol history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
SERO Token on MEXC
English name of the tokenSERO
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the token超零幣
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time2019-06-30
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price0.3 USDT
Max Supply647,367,590