Ready To Fight (RTF) is the 1st SocialFi app for 10M combat sports communities worldwide, led by Oleksandr Usyk and powered by the WBC.You can find more information about RTF history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
English name of the tokenRTF
Withdrawal StatusWithdrawal is not available
Chinese name of the token--
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply400,000,000