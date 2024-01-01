RODAI | RODAI Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
RODAI Quick Project Information
The hardest and evergrowing ROD of Solana.You can find more information about RODAI history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
RODAI Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold RODAI (RODAI) — consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade RODAI
on MEXC now and enjoy super-low spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy RODAI or access MEXC RODAI and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on RODAI to gain higher income. Trade RODAI futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.02% taker fee! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenRODAI
Withdrawal StatusWithdrawal is not available
Chinese name of the token--
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply69,356,066,915,114.7