PLMC | PLMC Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
PLMC Quick Project Information
Polimec is a decentralized fundraising protocol focused on accelerating early-stage projects across the Web3 ecosystem. The Polimec infrastructure makes use of on-chain credentials to enable fundraising in a regulatory-compliant and sustainable manner. With Polimec, you become the VC!You can find more information about PLMC history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
PLMC Token on MEXC
English name of the tokenPLMC
Withdrawal StatusWithdrawal is not available
Chinese name of the tokenPLMC
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply100,000,000