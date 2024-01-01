Pixelverse | PIXFI Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
Pixelverse Quick Project Information
Pixelverse features a cyberpunk-themed game available on both Telegram and web browsers. The platform boasts 50M players and over 12M social media followers.Featuring a diverse array of games with RPG elements and real-time PvP battles, Pixelverse has attracted over 500K online players ready to battle on PixelTap. The platform also showcases notable projects such as ""Huxley"" by Ben Mauro, an art director renowned for his work on Call of Duty, Halo, and Metal Gear. You can find more information about Pixelverse history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
PIXFI Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold Pixelverse (PIXFI) — consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade PIXFI on MEXC now and enjoy super-low spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy Pixelverse or access MEXC PIXFI and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Effortlessly convert PIXFI and other cryptocurrencies to stay updated on the latest fiat exchange rates. Whether you're buying, selling, or simply tracking the market, our real-time data keeps you informed every step of the way. With just a few clicks, you can access instant results: simply select a crypto you wish to convert, enter the amount, and select your desired fiat currency. It's never been easier!