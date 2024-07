Pixelverse | PIXFI Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange

You can find more information about Pixelverse history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog Pixelverse features a cyberpunk-themed game available on both Telegram and web browsers. The platform boasts 50M players and over 12M social media followers.Featuring a diverse array of games with RPG elements and real-time PvP battles, Pixelverse has attracted over 500K online players ready to battle on PixelTap. The platform also showcases notable projects such as ""Huxley"" by Ben Mauro, an art director renowned for his work on Call of Duty, Halo, and Metal Gear.

