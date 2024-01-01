Perion | PERC Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
Perion Quick Project Information
Perion is accelerating the shift to web3 gaming, by building and building its best teams. Founded by a former world number 1 Axie infinity player, Perion began its journey as a gaming guild, and has now grown to become active across all segments of the web3 gaming sector including its investments in a flourishing portfolio of web3 games and infrastructure, management of multiple competitive web3 esports teams, and its development of a suite of web3 digital products.
PERC Token on MEXC
English name of the tokenPERC
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenPERC
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply100,000,000