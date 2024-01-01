You can find more information about Perion history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog

Perion is accelerating the shift to web3 gaming, by building and building its best teams. Founded by a former world number 1 Axie infinity player, Perion began its journey as a gaming guild, and has now grown to become active across all segments of the web3 gaming sector including its investments in a flourishing portfolio of web3 games and infrastructure, management of multiple competitive web3 esports teams, and its development of a suite of web3 digital products.