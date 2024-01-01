You can find more information about PBR history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog

PolkaBridge is the first decentralized bridge between the Polkadot platform and other blockchains. PolkaBridge is designed to make it super easy for you to connect with several other blockchains in the cryptocurrency world. PolkaBridge offers; a good way to earn passive income, lower transaction fees than Ethereum, super-fast transaction processes, and many other benefits.