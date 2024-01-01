Register Now

Layer 1 blockchain, Proof of Scan is a revolutionary protocol preventing digital assets from being copied, recognition-based algorithm Grid2d, deterministic blockchain finality. 3Dpass Coin: mineable, 3DPRC-2 tokenization standard, Decentralized governance, Forkless upgrade, On-chain Identity, Smart Contracts.

English name of the token P3D

Withdrawal Status Available

Chinese name of the token P3D

Deposit Status Available

Issue Time --

Trading status Tradable

Issue Price