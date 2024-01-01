3DPass | P3D Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
Layer 1 blockchain, Proof of Scan is a revolutionary protocol preventing digital assets from being copied, recognition-based algorithm Grid2d, deterministic blockchain finality. 3Dpass Coin: mineable, 3DPRC-2 tokenization standard, Decentralized governance, Forkless upgrade, On-chain Identity, Smart Contracts.You can find more information about 3DPass history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
P3D Token on MEXC
English name of the tokenP3D
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenP3D
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply1,000,000,000