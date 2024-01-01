You can find more information about Ooki Protocol history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog

Ooki is a protocol for margin trading, borrowing, lending and staking. Ooki Protocol allows anyone to build applications that enable lenders, borrowers, and traders to interact with the most flexible decentralized finance protocol on multiple blockchains. Ooki is a fully decentralized, community-run project, governed by the community vote for all major changes to the protocol.