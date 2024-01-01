Mayor McCheese | MCCHEESE Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
Mayor McCheese Quick Project Information
Mayor_McCheese is a former mascot of McDonald's who was the mayor of McDonaldland. He played a major role in the 1970s McDonaldland.You can find more information about Mayor McCheese history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
MCCHEESE Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold Mayor McCheese (MCCHEESE) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade MCCHEESE
on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy Mayor McCheese or access MEXC MCCHEESE and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on Mayor McCheese to gain higher income. Trade MCCHEESE futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenMCCHEESE
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenMCCHEESE
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply100,000,000