FWC Token Quick Project Information

FWC Token is a project that was created with the aim of bringing football and cryptocurrencies together so that users can enter the world of crypto football. FWC is a digital currency platform that allows users to create digital currencies while maintaining security and safety.
You can find more information about FWC Token history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.

FWC Token on MEXC

If you are looking to buy, trade or hold FWC Token (FWC) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade FWC on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy FWC Token or access MEXC FWC and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on FWC Token to gain higher income. Trade FWC futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenFWC
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenFWC
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply200,000,000,000,000,000
