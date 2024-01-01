Connex | CONX Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
Connex Quick Project Information
Connex aims to build a permissionless, open, and collaborative Web3 professional network. The CONX token is an essential component to such infrastructures as it functions as the governance token, incentivizes user participation, and serves as the primary payment token of the Connex ecosystem.You can find more information about Connex history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
CONX Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold Connex (CONX) — consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade CONX
on MEXC now and enjoy super-low spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy Connex or access MEXC CONX and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on Connex to gain higher income. Trade CONX futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.02% taker fee! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenCONX
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenCONX
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply100,000,000