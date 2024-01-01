mexc
Connex Quick Project Information

Connex aims to build a permissionless, open, and collaborative Web3 professional network. The CONX token is an essential component to such infrastructures as it functions as the governance token, incentivizes user participation, and serves as the primary payment token of the Connex ecosystem.
English name of the tokenCONX
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenCONX
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply100,000,000
