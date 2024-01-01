You can find more information about Avocado DAO Token history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog

Avocado DAO (Decentralized Autonomous Organization) is a collection of contributors that believe in the benefits of blockchain technologies and the metaverse. To advance those benefits, the Avocado DAO intends to undertake and facilitate a range of activities that initially will enrich the ecosystem of blockchain games as well as provide yield farming and content creation opportunities to their members.