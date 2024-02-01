You can find more information about AIAT history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog

AI Analysis is a holistic suite of services designed to enhance traders' capabilities in both the CRYPTO and FOREX markets. The AIAT system uses advanced technical analysis techniques to analyse charts in the FOREX and Cryptocurrency markets, with the aim of providing market entry and exit signals for traders. AIAT token serves as the key to unlocking the power of the Artificial Intelligence (AI) powered pattern recognition system.