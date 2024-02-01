AIAT | AIAT Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
AIAT Quick Project Information
AI Analysis is a holistic suite of services designed to enhance traders' capabilities in both the CRYPTO and FOREX markets. The AIAT system uses advanced technical analysis techniques to analyse charts in the FOREX and Cryptocurrency markets, with the aim of providing market entry and exit signals for traders. AIAT token serves as the key to unlocking the power of the Artificial Intelligence (AI) powered pattern recognition system.You can find more information about AIAT history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
AIAT Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold AIAT (AIAT) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade AIAT
on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy AIAT or access MEXC AIAT and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on AIAT to gain higher income. Trade AIAT futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenAIAT
Withdrawal StatusWithdrawal is not available
Chinese name of the tokenAIAT
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply500,000,000