mexc
ตลาดSpot
HOT
Futures(ซื้อขายล่วงหน้า)Futures M-Day

ซื้อขาย

Mobile
สแกนเพื่อดาวน์โหลด เพื่อได้รับประสบการณ์ราบรื่นในการซื้อขายMEXC บนมือถือ
Can't download?
ลูกค้า Windowsเพิ่มเติม

V Systems

VSYS/USDT
----
--
สูงสุดใน 24 ชั่วโมง
0.0000000
ต่ำสุดใน 24 ชั่วโมง
0.0000000
ปริมาณใน 24 ชั่วโมง (VSYS)
0.00
จำนวน 24 ชม. (USDT)
0.00
สูงสุดใน 24 ชั่วโมง
0.0000000
ต่ำสุดใน 24 ชั่วโมง
0.0000000
ปริมาณใน 24 ชั่วโมง (VSYS)
0.00
จำนวน 24 ชม. (USDT)
0.00
K-line
ข้อมูลโทเค็น
Loading..
ต้นฉบับ
TradingView
ความลึก
VSYS
V SYSTEMS is a blockchain infrastructure provider with a focus on database and cloud services. Led by Chief architect Sunny King, the inventor of Proof of Stake consensus, the V SYSTEMS blockchain aims to create a scalable, high performance, secure and holders driving underlying infrastructure platform for blockchain database through his new innovation - Supernode Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus algorithm. The V SYSTEMS blockchain platform aims to deliver decentralized cloud database technology with high scalability, finality, durability and performance that is practically resistant to 51% attack. The network can also support efficient and agile development of a vast variety of applications including finance (DeFi), entertainment, social media and many more.
ภาพรวม
ชื่อ Crypto
VSYS
เวลาที่ออก
2019-01-18 00:00:00
ลิ้งค์ที่เกี่ยวข้อง
ราคาที่ออก
0.0265 USDT
อุปทานทั้งหมด
5,217,805,400
ความลึกของตลาด
0.0000001
0.0000001
0.000001
0.00001
0.0001
0.001
0.01

ราคา(USDT)

(VSYS)

(USDT)

0.0000000$0.00
การซื้อขายในตลาด
จำนวน()
ราคา()
จำนวน()
เวลา
spot
5X-X Futures(ซื้อขายล่วงหน้า)
spot
5X-X Futures(ซื้อขายล่วงหน้า)
Maker 0.00% / Taker 0.00%
HOT
ซื้อ VSYS
ขาย VSYS
ลิมิต
ตลาด
โอน
ซื้อกับ
USD
ที่มีอยู่-- USDT
ราคาUSDT
จำนวนVSYS
ทั้งหมดUSDT
ที่มีอยู่-- VSYS
ราคาUSDT
จำนวนVSYS
ทั้งหมดUSDT
คำสั่งเปิด (0)
ประวัติการสั่งซื้อ
ประวัติการเทรด
ตำแหน่งปัจจุบัน (0)
คำสั่งเปิด (0)
ประวัติการสั่งซื้อ
ประวัติการเทรด
ตำแหน่งปัจจุบัน (0)
คู่การซื้อขาย
วันที่
ประเภท
ด้านข้าง
All
ซื้อ
ขาย
ราคา
Quantity
Order Amount
Filled
เงื่อนไขทริกเกอร์(กลไก)
ยกเลิกทั้งหมด
ทั้งหมด
จำกัดคำสั่ง
ขีดจํากัดการหยุด
Post only
Network Stable
เอกสาร API
เอกสาร API
Social Media
Submit a Request
Submit a Request
บริการลูกค้า
บริการลูกค้า
Loading...