Ulord
UT/USDT
0.00089900.00%
$0.00
สูงสุดใน 24 ชั่วโมง
0.0009014
ต่ำสุดใน 24 ชั่วโมง
0.0008969
ปริมาณใน 24 ชั่วโมง (UT)
58.61M
จำนวน 24 ชม. (USDT)
51.28K
ข้อมูลโทเค็น
ต้นฉบับ
ความลึก
UT
The Ulord chain cloud ecosystem, which aims at reshaping the digital economy infrastructure and creating a distributed business engine. The Ulord Chain Cloud Ecosystem promotes the deep integration of blockchain and the real economy, and initially proposes and completes the framework system of chain+cloud. It completes the dual integration of technology and economy, establishes a distributed storage & computing resource scheduling management platform, collects the distributed network resources and forms a virtual resource pool, realizes intelligent transactions of network resources, facilitates the development of blockchain technology and industrial innovation, and creates a distributed business engine. The Ulord chain cloud ecosystem has been applied in areas such as industrial internet, data sharing and digital content. It includes storage ecosystem and computing ecosystem, both of which benefits and promotes each other.
ภาพรวม
ชื่อ Crypto
UT
เวลาที่ออก
2018-05-22 00:00:00
ลิ้งค์ที่เกี่ยวข้อง
ราคาที่ออก
--
อุปทานทั้งหมด
1,000,000,000
ความลึกของตลาด
0.0000001
0.0000001
0.000001
0.00001
0.0001
0.001
0.01

ราคา(USDT)

(UT)

(USDT)

0.0008990$0.00
การซื้อขายในตลาด
จำนวน(UT)
ราคา(USDT)
จำนวน(UT)
เวลา
