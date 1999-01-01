USDE

Ethena is a synthetic dollar protocol built on Ethereum that will provide a crypto-native solution for money not reliant on traditional banking system infrastructure, alongside a globally accessible dollar denominated savings instrument - the 'Internet Bond'. Ethena's synthetic dollar, USDe, will provide the first censorship resistant, scalable and stable crypto-native solution for money achieved by delta-hedging staked Ethereum collateral. USDe will be fully backed transparently onchain and free to compose throughout DeFi.

ชื่อUSDE

อุปทานสูงสุดไม่จำกัด

เวลาออก--

อุปทานหมุนเวียน5,448,438,880.95807

ราคาออก--

