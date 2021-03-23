mexc
ตลาดSpot
HOT
Futures(ซื้อขายล่วงหน้า)Futures M-Day

ซื้อขาย

Mobile
สแกนเพื่อดาวน์โหลด เพื่อได้รับประสบการณ์ราบรื่นในการซื้อขายMEXC บนมือถือ
Can't download?
ลูกค้า Windowsเพิ่มเติม

Telos

TLOS/USDT
----
--
สูงสุดใน 24 ชั่วโมง
0.00000
ต่ำสุดใน 24 ชั่วโมง
0.00000
ปริมาณใน 24 ชั่วโมง (TLOS)
0.00
จำนวน 24 ชม. (USDT)
0.00
สูงสุดใน 24 ชั่วโมง
0.00000
ต่ำสุดใน 24 ชั่วโมง
0.00000
ปริมาณใน 24 ชั่วโมง (TLOS)
0.00
จำนวน 24 ชม. (USDT)
0.00
K-line
ข้อมูลโทเค็น
Loading..
ต้นฉบับ
TradingView
ความลึก
TLOS
Telos is the fastest and most cost-effective native blockchain available right now. A fully decentralized blockchain, network interactions & transactions are designed to be super-low cost and scalable. Mainnet has been operation for 2+ years, with over 100 dApps calling Telos home. According to blocktivity.info data, Telos is the most active blockchain on the planet. Telos is developed by a core team of 30+ members using an open-source codebase and has a leading on-chain governance system and an Ethereum Virtual Machine in development.
ภาพรวม
ชื่อ Crypto
TLOS
เวลาที่ออก
2021-03-23 00:00:00
ลิ้งค์ที่เกี่ยวข้อง
ราคาที่ออก
--
อุปทานทั้งหมด
355,208,371
ความลึกของตลาด
0.00001
0.00001
0.0001
0.001
0.01

ราคา(USDT)

(TLOS)

(USDT)

0.00000$0.00
การซื้อขายในตลาด
จำนวน()
ราคา()
จำนวน()
เวลา
spot
5X-X Futures(ซื้อขายล่วงหน้า)
spot
5X-X Futures(ซื้อขายล่วงหน้า)
Maker 0.00% / Taker 0.00%
HOT
ซื้อ TLOS
ขาย TLOS
ลิมิต
ตลาด
โอน
ซื้อกับ
USD
ที่มีอยู่-- USDT
ราคาUSDT
จำนวนTLOS
ทั้งหมดUSDT
ที่มีอยู่-- TLOS
ราคาUSDT
จำนวนTLOS
ทั้งหมดUSDT
คำสั่งเปิด (0)
ประวัติการสั่งซื้อ
ประวัติการเทรด
ตำแหน่งปัจจุบัน (0)
คำสั่งเปิด (0)
ประวัติการสั่งซื้อ
ประวัติการเทรด
ตำแหน่งปัจจุบัน (0)
คู่การซื้อขาย
วันที่
ประเภท
ด้านข้าง
All
ซื้อ
ขาย
ราคา
Quantity
Order Amount
Filled
เงื่อนไขทริกเกอร์(กลไก)
ยกเลิกทั้งหมด
ทั้งหมด
จำกัดคำสั่ง
ขีดจํากัดการหยุด
Post only
Network Stable
เอกสาร API
เอกสาร API
Social Media
Submit a Request
Submit a Request
บริการลูกค้า
บริการลูกค้า
Loading...