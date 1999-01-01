ROAM

Roam is the largest decentralized wireless network worldwide. Committed to creating an open-access global wireless network, Roam ensures automated wireless connections, seamless switching between different networks, and secure connectivity for individuals, smart devices, and AI agents. By leveraging a blockchain-based credential infrastructure, Roam has facilitated the widespread adoption of WiFi OpenRoaming, offered global smart eSIM services and enabled a privacy protected data layer for AI applications.

ชื่อROAM

อุปทานสูงสุด1,000,000,000

เวลาออก--

อุปทานหมุนเวียน--

ราคาออก--

ค้นหา
รายการโปรด
ROAM/USDT
Roam
----
--
สูงสุด 24h
--
ต่ำสุด 24h
--
ปริมาณ 24h (ROAM)
--
จำนวนเงิน 24 ชม. (USDT)
--
ชาร์ต
ข้อมูล
Order Book
การเทรดในตลาด
Order Book
การเทรดในตลาด
Order Book
การเทรดในตลาด
การเทรดในตลาด
สปอต
คำสั่งที่เปิดอยู่ (0)
ประวัติคำสั่ง
ประวัติการเทรด
โพสิชันที่เปิดอยู่ (0)
network_iconเครือข่ายผิดปกติ
เส้น 1
บริการลูกค้าออนไลน์
Loading...