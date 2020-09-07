ACH

Founded in Singapore in 2018, Alchemy Pay (ACH) is a payment solutions provider that seamlessly connects fiat and crypto economies for global consumers, merchants, developers, and institutions. It provides online and offline merchants with convenient acceptance of both fiat and crypto, enables easy onboarding to blockchain ecosystems, and makes web3 services highly accessible. Today, Alchemy Pay is supported in over 70 countries with 300 payment channels, has touchpoints with more than 2 million merchants through partnerships with industry leaders such as Binance, Shopify, NIUM, and QFPay. Alchemy Pay’s token, ACH, is an ERC20 native to the Ethereum blockchain.

ชื่อACH

อันดับNo.197

มูลค่าตลาด$0.00

มูลค่าตลาดเต็มที่$0.00

ส่วนแบ่งการตลาด%

ปริมาณการเทรด/มูลค่าตลาด (24 ชม.)0.25%

แหล่งจ่ายหมุนเวียน9,063,008,932.099236

อุปทานสูงสุด10,000,000,000

อุปทานรวม9,999,999,999.999989

อัตราการไหลเวียน0.9063%

วันที่ออก2020-09-07 00:00:00

ราคาที่สินทรัพย์ถูกออกครั้งแรก--

สูงสุดตลอดกาล0.19750365,2021-08-06

ราคาต่ำสุด0.00133775,2021-07-20

บล็อกเชนสาธารณะETH

