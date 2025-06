XMR

Unlike Bitcoin and Ethereum, which have transparent blockchains, Monero uses cryptography to shield sending and receiving addresses, as well as transacted amounts. Every Monero transaction, by default, obfuscates sending and receiving addresses as well as transacted amounts. Monero is fungible. This means Monero will always be accepted without the risk of censorship. Monero is not a corporation. It is developed by cryptography and distributed systems experts from all over the world that donate their time or are funded by community donations. This means that Monero can't be shut down by any one country and is not constrained by any particular legal jurisdiction.

NamnXMR

RankNo.23

Marknadsvärde$0.00

Marknadsvärde efter full utspädning$0.00

Marknadsandel0.0018%

Handelsvolym/marknadsvärde (24h)466.24%

Cirkulationsutbud18,446,744.07370955

Maxutbud∞

Totalt utbud18,446,744.07370955

Cirkulationshastighet%

Utgivningsdatum2014-04-18 00:00:00

Det pris till vilket tillgången först emitterades--

Högsta någonsin517.62024523,2021-05-07

Lägsta pris0.21296699345111847,2015-01-14

Offentlig blockkedjaXMR

IntroduktionUnlike Bitcoin and Ethereum, which have transparent blockchains, Monero uses cryptography to shield sending and receiving addresses, as well as transacted amounts. Every Monero transaction, by default, obfuscates sending and receiving addresses as well as transacted amounts. Monero is fungible. This means Monero will always be accepted without the risk of censorship. Monero is not a corporation. It is developed by cryptography and distributed systems experts from all over the world that donate their time or are funded by community donations. This means that Monero can't be shut down by any one country and is not constrained by any particular legal jurisdiction.

Sektor

Sociala medier

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceAnsvarsfriskrivning: Data tillhandahålls av cmc och ska inte betraktas som investeringsrådgivning.