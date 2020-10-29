WOO
Wootrade is incubated by the top quantitative fund Kronos Research, which aims to solve the pain points of the diversified liquidity of the cryptocurrency market, and provides sufficient trading depth for users such as exchanges, wallets, and trading institutions with zero fees. At present, Wootrade products have been in operation for nearly one year and have been upgraded to version 2.0. There are more than 10 exchanges and trading institutions connected, including Gate.io, hoo.com, MXC, Oneboat Capital, Genesis Block, etc. A total of over 65,000 end users have used its trading depth through the exchanges cooperating with Wootrade.
NamnWOO
RankNo.273
Marknadsvärde$0,00
Marknadsvärde efter full utspädning$0,00
Marknadsandel%
Handelsvolym/marknadsvärde (24h)0,44%
Cirkulationsutbud1.913.169.824,037396
Maxutbud0
Totalt utbud2.213.169.824,037396
Cirkulationshastighet%
Utgivningsdatum2020-10-29 00:00:00
Det pris till vilket tillgången först emitterades0,02 USDT
Högsta någonsin2.480697056195773,2021-11-16
Lägsta pris0,2020-10-29
Offentlig blockkedjaETH
Sektor
Sociala medier
etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceAnsvarsfriskrivning: Data tillhandahålls av cmc och ska inte betraktas som investeringsrådgivning.