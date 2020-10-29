WOO

Wootrade is incubated by the top quantitative fund Kronos Research, which aims to solve the pain points of the diversified liquidity of the cryptocurrency market, and provides sufficient trading depth for users such as exchanges, wallets, and trading institutions with zero fees. At present, Wootrade products have been in operation for nearly one year and have been upgraded to version 2.0. There are more than 10 exchanges and trading institutions connected, including Gate.io, hoo.com, MXC, Oneboat Capital, Genesis Block, etc. A total of over 65,000 end users have used its trading depth through the exchanges cooperating with Wootrade.

NamnWOO

RankNo.273

Marknadsvärde$0,00

Marknadsvärde efter full utspädning$0,00

Marknadsandel%

Handelsvolym/marknadsvärde (24h)0,44%

Cirkulationsutbud1.913.169.824,037396

Maxutbud0

Totalt utbud2.213.169.824,037396

Cirkulationshastighet%

Utgivningsdatum2020-10-29 00:00:00

Det pris till vilket tillgången först emitterades0,02 USDT

Högsta någonsin2.480697056195773,2021-11-16

Lägsta pris0,2020-10-29

Offentlig blockkedjaETH

IntroduktionWootrade is incubated by the top quantitative fund Kronos Research, which aims to solve the pain points of the diversified liquidity of the cryptocurrency market, and provides sufficient trading depth for users such as exchanges, wallets, and trading institutions with zero fees. At present, Wootrade products have been in operation for nearly one year and have been upgraded to version 2.0. There are more than 10 exchanges and trading institutions connected, including Gate.io, hoo.com, MXC, Oneboat Capital, Genesis Block, etc. A total of over 65,000 end users have used its trading depth through the exchanges cooperating with Wootrade.

Sektor

Sociala medier

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceAnsvarsfriskrivning: Data tillhandahålls av cmc och ska inte betraktas som investeringsrådgivning.