TREAT

Meet Treat, the final token in the wildly popular Shiba Inu Ecosystem, designed to give transactional rewards and access to over 30 pieces of advanced technology that serve as the operating system of the Shiba Network State. These cutting-edge innovations include, Defi innovations, Karna, Aura, Reputation, Decentralized Identity, AI agentic frameworks, Fully Homomorphic Encryption, and immersive elements within Shiba Inu’s Metaverse, to name just a few. Beyond its role in technology enablement, Treat also serves as a governance token, steering the Shiba Network State’s innovation and marketing strategies. In doing so, it cements Shiba Inu’s status as far more than a meme coin—revealing it as one of the world’s most influential brands and a true technology powerhouse.

NamnTREAT

RankNo.3255

Marknadsvärde$0,00

Marknadsvärde efter full utspädning$0,00

Marknadsandel%

Handelsvolym/marknadsvärde (24h)0,00%

Cirkulationsutbud0

Maxutbud0

Totalt utbud10 000 000 000

Cirkulationshastighet%

Utgivningsdatum--

Det pris till vilket tillgången först emitterades--

Högsta någonsin0.019750864633969658,2025-01-25

Lägsta pris0.002089526223323456,2025-05-31

Offentlig blockkedjaETH

Sektor

Sociala medier

