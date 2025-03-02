SOSO
SoSoValue is an AI-powered investment and research platform that combines the efficiency of CeFi with the transparency of DeFi, addressing challenges like information overload and cross-chain asset management in the cryptocurrency market. The platform consists of two key components: AI Crypto Market Research Tool: Aggregates and analyzes vast amounts of data to deliver clear, actionable market insights. Decentralized SSI Protocol: Built on the EVM, it offers a low-barrier, high-efficiency portfolio management solution, overcoming traditional obstacles like high fees, slow settlements, and restricted market access. By integrating the strengths of CeFi and DeFi, SoSoValue enhances investment decision-making, streamlines wealth management, and helps investors capitalize on market growth opportunities.
NamnSOSO
RankNo.488
Marknadsvärde$0.00
Marknadsvärde efter full utspädning$0.00
Marknadsandel%
Handelsvolym/marknadsvärde (24h)4.84%
Cirkulationsutbud115,133,243
Maxutbud1,000,000,000
Totalt utbud1,000,000,000
Cirkulationshastighet0.1151%
Utgivningsdatum--
Det pris till vilket tillgången först emitterades--
Högsta någonsin0.7679497730144123,2025-03-02
Lägsta pris0.40019133860559203,2025-03-06
Offentlig blockkedjaETH
Sektor
Sociala medier
etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceAnsvarsfriskrivning: Data tillhandahålls av cmc och ska inte betraktas som investeringsrådgivning.