SOSO

SoSoValue is an AI-powered investment and research platform that combines the efficiency of CeFi with the transparency of DeFi, addressing challenges like information overload and cross-chain asset management in the cryptocurrency market. The platform consists of two key components: AI Crypto Market Research Tool: Aggregates and analyzes vast amounts of data to deliver clear, actionable market insights. Decentralized SSI Protocol: Built on the EVM, it offers a low-barrier, high-efficiency portfolio management solution, overcoming traditional obstacles like high fees, slow settlements, and restricted market access. By integrating the strengths of CeFi and DeFi, SoSoValue enhances investment decision-making, streamlines wealth management, and helps investors capitalize on market growth opportunities.

NamnSOSO

RankNo.488

Marknadsvärde$0.00

Marknadsvärde efter full utspädning$0.00

Marknadsandel%

Handelsvolym/marknadsvärde (24h)4.84%

Cirkulationsutbud115,133,243

Maxutbud1,000,000,000

Totalt utbud1,000,000,000

Cirkulationshastighet0.1151%

Utgivningsdatum--

Det pris till vilket tillgången först emitterades--

Högsta någonsin0.7679497730144123,2025-03-02

Lägsta pris0.40019133860559203,2025-03-06

Offentlig blockkedjaETH

IntroduktionSoSoValue is an AI-powered investment and research platform that combines the efficiency of CeFi with the transparency of DeFi, addressing challenges like information overload and cross-chain asset management in the cryptocurrency market. The platform consists of two key components: AI Crypto Market Research Tool: Aggregates and analyzes vast amounts of data to deliver clear, actionable market insights. Decentralized SSI Protocol: Built on the EVM, it offers a low-barrier, high-efficiency portfolio management solution, overcoming traditional obstacles like high fees, slow settlements, and restricted market access. By integrating the strengths of CeFi and DeFi, SoSoValue enhances investment decision-making, streamlines wealth management, and helps investors capitalize on market growth opportunities.

Sektor

Sociala medier

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceAnsvarsfriskrivning: Data tillhandahålls av cmc och ska inte betraktas som investeringsrådgivning.

MEXC är din enklaste väg till krypto. Utforska världens ledande kryptovalutabörser för att köpa, handla och tjäna pengar på krypto. Handla med Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH och mer än 3,000 altcoins.
Sök
Favoriter
SOSO/USDT
SoSoValue
----
--
24h hög
--
24h låg
--
24h volym (SOSO)
--
24h Belopp (USDT)
--
Diagram
Info
Orderbok
Marknadsaffärer
Orderbok
Marknadsaffärer
Orderbok
Marknadsaffärer
Marknadsaffärer
Spot
Öppna ordrar（0）
Orderhistorik
Handelshistorik
Öppna positioner (0)
MEXC är din enklaste väg till krypto. Utforska världens ledande kryptovalutabörser för att köpa, handla och tjäna pengar på krypto. Handla med Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH och mer än 3,000 altcoins.
SOSO/USDT
SoSoValue
--
--‎--
24h hög
--
24h låg
--
24h volym (SOSO)
--
24h Belopp (USDT)
--
Diagram
Orderbok
Marknadsaffärer
Info
Öppna ordrar（0）
Orderhistorik
Handelshistorik
Öppna positioner (0)
network_iconOnormalt nätverk
Linje 1
Kundservice online
Loading...