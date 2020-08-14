SAND

The Sandbox is a virtual world where players can build, own, and monetize their gaming experiences in the Ethereum blockchain using SAND, the platform’s utility token. As a player, you can create digital assets (Non-Fungible Tokens, aka NFTs), upload them to the marketplace, and drag-and-drop them to create game experiences with The Sandbox Game Maker. The Sandbox has secured over 50 partnerships including Atari, Crypto Kitties, and Shaun the Sheep to build a fun, creative “play-to-earn” Gaming platform, owned and made by players. The Sandbox aims to bring blockchain into mainstream gaming, attracting both crypto and non-crypto game enthusiasts by offering the advantages of true-ownership, digital scarcity, monetization capabilities, and interoperability.

NamnSAND

RankNo.95

Marknadsvärde$0.00

Marknadsvärde efter full utspädning$0.00

Marknadsandel0.0002%

Handelsvolym/marknadsvärde (24h)2.18%

Cirkulationsutbud2,538,289,190.2233224

Maxutbud0

Totalt utbud3,000,000,000

Cirkulationshastighet%

Utgivningsdatum2020-08-14 00:00:00

Det pris till vilket tillgången först emitterades--

Högsta någonsin8.442061299949462,2021-11-25

Lägsta pris0.02893886,2020-11-04

Offentlig blockkedjaETH

IntroduktionThe Sandbox is a virtual world where players can build, own, and monetize their gaming experiences in the Ethereum blockchain using SAND, the platform’s utility token. As a player, you can create digital assets (Non-Fungible Tokens, aka NFTs), upload them to the marketplace, and drag-and-drop them to create game experiences with The Sandbox Game Maker. The Sandbox has secured over 50 partnerships including Atari, Crypto Kitties, and Shaun the Sheep to build a fun, creative “play-to-earn” Gaming platform, owned and made by players. The Sandbox aims to bring blockchain into mainstream gaming, attracting both crypto and non-crypto game enthusiasts by offering the advantages of true-ownership, digital scarcity, monetization capabilities, and interoperability.

Sektor

Sociala medier

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceAnsvarsfriskrivning: Data tillhandahålls av cmc och ska inte betraktas som investeringsrådgivning.

MEXC är din enklaste väg till krypto. Utforska världens ledande kryptovalutabörser för att köpa, handla och tjäna pengar på krypto. Handla med Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH och mer än 3,000 altcoins.
Sök
Favoriter
SAND/USDT
Sandbox
----
--
24h hög
--
24h låg
--
24h volym (SAND)
--
24h Belopp (USDT)
--
Diagram
Info
Orderbok
Marknadsaffärer
Orderbok
Marknadsaffärer
Orderbok
Marknadsaffärer
Marknadsaffärer
Spot
Öppna ordrar（0）
Orderhistorik
Handelshistorik
Öppna positioner (0)
MEXC är din enklaste väg till krypto. Utforska världens ledande kryptovalutabörser för att köpa, handla och tjäna pengar på krypto. Handla med Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH och mer än 3,000 altcoins.
SAND/USDT
Sandbox
--
--‎--
24h hög
--
24h låg
--
24h volym (SAND)
--
24h Belopp (USDT)
--
Diagram
Orderbok
Marknadsaffärer
Info
Öppna ordrar（0）
Orderhistorik
Handelshistorik
Öppna positioner (0)
network_iconOnormalt nätverk
Linje 1
Kundservice online
Loading...